Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse from 'Gaslight' dubbing session

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of her upcoming film 'Gaslight' alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:25 IST
Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse from 'Gaslight' dubbing session
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday night, shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of her next film 'Gaslight'. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the picture on her stories which she captioned, "#Gaslight" and tagged her co-actors, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.

Helmed by Pawan Kriplani, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 'Gaslight' marks Sara and Vikrant's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, the 'Simmba' actor will be also seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in an upcoming biopic film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will soon be dropping her first look from 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The 'Kedarnath' actor is an active social media user and she frequently shares her updates with her fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022