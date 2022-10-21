Left Menu

'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhila faces backlash for glam transformation video

'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhlia faced netizens backlash on social media for sharing a transformation reel video. Trollers say, " yah sab shobha nahi deta tumko."

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:28 IST
'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhila faces backlash for glam transformation video
Dipika Chikhlia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Dipika Chikhlia on Wednesday, faced backlash on social media for sharing a reel video on her social media. Taking to Instagram, Dipika Chikhlia shared a transition reel which she captioned, "Change and transformation.,,,,,:)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1sEeBIX6p/?hl=en In the video, the veteran actor could be seen transforming her look from a night suit to a beautiful green dress.

Soon after Dipika shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons, whereas some of her followers didn't like the reel video and trolled the 'Ramayan' actor. "Yah sab Sobha nahin deta tumko," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Aapki har Ghar mein Puja hoti hai sita Mata FIR Aisa Avatar kyon." "This doesn't suits to you as per your decent image of Sita," another person commented.

A user wrote, "Aapko sab seeta maiya ke roop m dekhte h plss kabhi galat post mat dalna." Dipika portrayed the role of Sita in director Ramanand Sagar's popular Tv series 'Ramayan' alongside actors Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahiri (Laxman).

The impact of the show was so powerful that even after so many years, fans consider Arun and Dipika as the real Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and even take their blessings. Previously also Dipika faced a lot of backlash on social media for her modern attire.

Meanwhile, Dipika was recently seen in director Karan Razdan's film 'Hindutva: Chapter One' which was released on October 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022