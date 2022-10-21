'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhila faces backlash for glam transformation video

Actor Dipika Chikhlia on Wednesday, faced backlash on social media for sharing a reel video on her social media. Taking to Instagram, Dipika Chikhlia shared a transition reel which she captioned, "Change and transformation.,,,,,:)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1sEeBIX6p/?hl=en In the video, the veteran actor could be seen transforming her look from a night suit to a beautiful green dress.

Soon after Dipika shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons, whereas some of her followers didn't like the reel video and trolled the 'Ramayan' actor. "Yah sab Sobha nahin deta tumko," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Aapki har Ghar mein Puja hoti hai sita Mata FIR Aisa Avatar kyon." "This doesn't suits to you as per your decent image of Sita," another person commented.

A user wrote, "Aapko sab seeta maiya ke roop m dekhte h plss kabhi galat post mat dalna." Dipika portrayed the role of Sita in director Ramanand Sagar's popular Tv series 'Ramayan' alongside actors Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahiri (Laxman).

The impact of the show was so powerful that even after so many years, fans consider Arun and Dipika as the real Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and even take their blessings. Previously also Dipika faced a lot of backlash on social media for her modern attire.

Meanwhile, Dipika was recently seen in director Karan Razdan's film 'Hindutva: Chapter One' which was released on October 7, 2022. (ANI)

