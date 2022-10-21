Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:31 IST
Raveena Tandon drops a happy picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, on Friday shared a string of pictures from designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a selfie with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which she captioned, "#allabouttonight."

In the picture, Raveena and Aishwarya donned beautiful ethnic attires and the duo could be seen standing close to each other. In another post, the 'Mohra' actor shared a group picture in which she could be seen sitting along with Ash, the host of the night Manish Malhotra, actor Kajol and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' actor also shared a selfie with actor Abhishek Bachchan from the Diwali party which she captioned, "us is tops." Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night which was attended by many big celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan and many others.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Raveena will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from that, she was recently announced as the lead actor of Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film 'Patna Shukla. The film also Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' which gathered positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

