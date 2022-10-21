Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 27 yrs of 'DDLJ'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also joined the celebrations of 27 years of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic drama film DDLJ and shared a throwback video.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 27 yrs of 'DDLJ'
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Thursday, celebrated 27 years of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a throwback video on his stories which he captioned, "#27yearsofDDLJ."

In the video, the 'Dream Girl' actor could be seen holding an electric racket just like a Mandolin and mimicking the song 'Tujhe Dekha to ye Jaana Sanam' from 'DDLJ'. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'DDLJ' was a blockbuster hit film which also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalaal and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

Apart from Ayushmann, Director Karan Johar also shared a post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "My Alma mater! My learning ground! My mentor Adi taught me so much #27yearofddlj." Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in a comedy film 'Doctor G' alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and in another comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday which will now release on June 23, 2023. Previously, the film was scheduled to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic saga 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on June 29, 2023 but now the makers of 'Dream Girl 2' has preponed the release date of their film to avert the clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022