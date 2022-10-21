Left Menu

Kajol dances with Madhuri Dixit in latest video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Bollywood actor Kajol dropped a fun dancing video with veteran star Madhuri Dixit Nene from celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

21-10-2022
Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kajol, on Friday, dropped a fun video with Madhuri Dixit Nene from celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the video which she captioned, "With the original Dancing Queen! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor .. and @manishmalhotraworld thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time !."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj8yZgCgA3Q/ In the video, both actors could be seen grooving at the party in their beautiful sarees.

Soon after Kajol shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Legends with each other," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful Kajol and Madhuri." "Queeenss," another fan commented.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night which was attended by many big celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others. Photos and videos from the grand Diwali party are currently being circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer 'Salaam Venky' and in a web series 'The Good Wife'. Madhuri, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film 'Maja Maa' which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

