Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday blush after paps tell them 'jodi hit hai'

What's brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday is a question that has been on the minds of their fans. Recently, actress Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali party where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence. Aditya and Ananya were also a part of the bash.

One of the pictures of Aditya and Ananya from the party went viral and since then their dating rumours spread on the internet like wildfire. The image was originally shared by Neha Dhupia on Instagram Story. In the picture, Neha poses with her husband Angad Bedi and host Kriti. The trio was clicking a selfie but it was Ananya and Aditya in the background that caught eagle-eyed fans' attention.

In the image, the rumoured couple looked busy in their conversation as they unknowingly get clicked in the background. And now, Aditya and Ananya once again stole everyone's attention by appearing at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night.

Several videos and pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash surfaced online. In one of the videos, Aditya is seen posing for shutterbugs. All of sudden the photographers started teasing him with Ananya's name. "Adi bhai, Ananya bhi hai waha pe," said one photographer.

Immediately after, when Aditya was about to move, the photographers informed him that Ananya is coming too. Ananya then joined Aditya and posed with the actor. "Ye jodi hit hai," cheered the paparazzi as the duo blushed while posing for the camera.

Aditya and Ananya arrived at the party in stylish black ethnic outfits. Ananya has previously dated Ishaan Khatter, while Aditya was linked to Diva Dhawan. (ANI)

