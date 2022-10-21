Khloe Kardashian considering breast implants for "ample cleavage" like her sisters

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian hinted at undergoing breast augmentation amid insecurity caused by comparisons to her sisters. During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner got candid about plastic surgeries, Page Six reported.

"I'm really contemplating getting my b**bs done. It's just something I think about all the --" she continued before Jenner cut her daughter off and exclaimed, "Oh, let's do it together!" "Is that weird, mother/daughter b**b jobs?" Kris asked, leading Khloe to admit, "I don't know what's weird anymore."

The Good American founder went on to share more about her breast insecurities. "I'm wearing a latex top with like, a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time," she said.

Khloe said that she wants "ample cleavage" just like her sisters. "I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don't have like, cleavage. Like my sisters have like this," she paused and sighed while waving her shoulders around -- "ample cleavage."

In 2021, the reality star admitted she had a nose job at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion. (ANI)

