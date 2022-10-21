Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt birthday wish for his twins

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his twins Shahraan and Iqra.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:34 IST
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt birthday wish for his twins
Sanjay Dutt with his wife and kids (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids Shahraan and Iqra have turned a year older today. Marking his twins' special day, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the little ones.

"To @duttshahraan and @duttiqra, Watching you grow older and become even more wonderful individuals each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts that life could bring to my heart. Happy Birthday to my God-given blessings," he wrote. Alongside the note, Sanjay dropped a collage featuring pictures of Shahraan and Iqra.

Maanayata also wished her children on social media. Sanjay and Maanayatta tied the knot in 2008. They became parents to Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama film 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles.The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

