Left Menu

Prime Video announces new slate of K-dramas: '

Tapping into the growing popularity of South Korean content, Prime Video India on Friday announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate by bringing 14 shows this festive season. These popular shows started streaming on Prime Video from Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:38 IST
Prime Video announces new slate of K-dramas: '
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tapping into the growing popularity of South Korean content, Prime Video India on Friday announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate by bringing 14 shows this festive season. The K-drama series are in collaboration with CJ ENM and SLL, and feature diverse genres including romance, mystery, suspense thriller, slice-of-life drama and more. Some of the popular shows launching on the service include suspense melodrama ''Flower of Evil'', starring Lee Jun-gi and Moon Chae-won, crime mystery ''Stranger'', and ''The One and Only'' featuring Ahn Eun-Jin, Ko Doo-sim, and Park Soo-Young.

Thriller ''Beyond Evil'', which narrates the story of two fearless men who are willing to go through extreme lengths in their pursuit of a returning serial killer, is also part of the slate along with ''Sky Castle'', a satirical drama starring Jung-ah Yum, Tae-ran Lee, and Yun Se-ah, and ''Artificial City'', which deals with greed and power. In the romance, comedy, and relationship drama category, there are shows such as ''My ID is Gangnam Beauty'', ''Prison Playbook'',''Search WWW'', ''Reply 1988'', and ''Reply 1994'', historical drama fiction ''The Crowned Clown'', fantasy drama ''Signal'', and ''He is Psychometric''. These popular shows started streaming on Prime Video from Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022