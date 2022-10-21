Hansal Mehta, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Ridham Desai in Jury 2022 of CFBP Consumer Film Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Ab Consumer Banega Creator! The fifth edition (2022) of the eagerly awaited CFBP Consumer Film Festival (CFF) has been announced in sheer grand style urging filmmakers, actors, artists, NGO’s, corporates and students to send in their entries by the deadline of 5th November 2022. The entries in short films, tagline contest and painting competition can be submitted around the following topics: Fair Business Practices; MeraHaq My Rights; Women Empowerment; 75 Years of Independence, Cybercrime Awareness - To register and participate please log on to www.consumerfilmfestival.com There is NO REGISTRATION OR ENTRY FEE! Teaser Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgeBkG0a2AE&t=8s Jury Members comprise of eminent names such as: Justice B.N. Srikrishna - Former Judge Supreme Court of India; Prof. Vishwanath Sabale - Dean, Sir JJ School of Arts; Ridham Desai - Managing Director and Head India Equity Research, Morgan Stanley, Dolly Thakore - Veteran Indian Theatre Actor and Casting Director; Avinash Kaul - CEO - Network 18; Hansal Mehta - Award winning Filmmaker and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli - Joint Managing Director PVR Ltd. The competition is open to individuals and groups all over the country - Professionals, Film-makers, Companies, Corporates, Organizations, Students, Individuals, Young upcoming stars and NGO’s. The winner in all the competitions will be awarded with a Cash prize, a trophy and a certificate from the Chief Guest on the day of the Award function. The age of the participants must be 12-17 Years of age (Under 18 Category) or 18+ (above 18 category). The section is open to All short films (live or animated) whose running time is not more than 10 minutes. All films that are being entered must be submitted in their original language. For films in non-English language, submissions should also have English subtitles. CFBP CFF 2022 is being organized by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), the film festival is supported by Mr.Shekhar Bajaj (CMD, Bajaj Electricals), Smt Rajashree Birla (Padma Bhushan, philanthropist, Chairperson - Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives) and Mr. Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group). CFBP was founded in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry such as Mr. J. R. D. Tata, Mr.Ramkrishna Bajaj, Mr.Arvind Mafatlal, Mr. F.T. Khorakiwala, Mr. Naval Tata, Mr. S.P. Godrej and Mr. J.N. Guzder, and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself - is now headed by its President Mr. Swapnil Kothari, a renowned Lawyer, a panelist on major National Channels and an internationally rated chess-player. The Film Festival is chaired by Kiren Srivastav, Founder, Fempowerment Foundation & Awards. Mr. Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, says, “In the new normal after a global pandemic, the Consumer Film Festival is a good way to create awareness amongst consumers with respect to their rights through an altogether innovatively creative platform. It also gives a chance to the budding movie makers and other creative minds, especially youngsters to send their entries on any of the specified topics. This could be a platform for them not only to get recognition but also opportunities in the creative world. Besides, it catapults CFBP further into a zone that is unmatched by its peers especially in the field of creating awareness towards its cherished goals.” CFBP undertakes a wide spectrum of initiatives to further its mission which includes conducting public seminars and painting competitions for the upcoming artists on key consumer issues. It serves as a bridge between the manufacturers and consumers of promotion of good business relationship. Its membership includes businessmen, professionals & consumers. We invite all the corporate, individuals, professionals, NGOs, school and college students to participate in this great event and exercise their writing skills, acting skills and painting skills by expressing their thoughts towards Consumer topics. Further details on the registration process as well as the terms and conditions for each section will be available on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival website. www.consumerfilmfestival.com.

