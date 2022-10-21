Left Menu

Ed Sheeran reveals he was "hurt" when his James Bond theme was shelved for Billie Eilish'

Sheeran has revealed that he had "already started" writing the theme song for James Bond when suddenly he was replaced by Billie Eilish, who is a 7-time Grammy-winning teen superstar.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST
Ed Sheeran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed that he felt "hurt" when his James Bond theme song was shelved for Billie Eilish's hit track, 'No Time To Die'. According to Page Six, when talking on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', Sheeran said he had "already started" writing the song when suddenly he was replaced by the 7-time Grammy-winning teen superstar.

"They changed directors and then they just changed scripts and that was it. We had done all the meetings, I started writing it," the 31-year-old singer said. When asked if he would still be willing to sing a Bond theme tune in the future, it was a clear-cut yes. "Yeah, of course. I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt not doing it, but yeah I would," he added.

"I think eventually as an English singer you've got to eventually do a Bond song. If they came back I'd be like, 'Yeah, of course,'" continued Sheeran, reported Page Six. Eilish's official theme song for the blockbuster 'No Time to Die' made her the youngest artist to ever write a song for the 007 franchise.

The hit track won the 2022 Academy Award for 'Best Original Song', as well as a Grammy Award for 'Best Song Written for Visual Media'. As per Page Six, Eilish wrote the song with her 22-year-old brother and musical collaborator Finneas O'Connell, with orchestral arrangements by renowned composer and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and British conductor Matt Dunkley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

