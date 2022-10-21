Left Menu

Elated fans celebrated Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince' release: Here's how they welcomed the film

Several elated fans of Sivakarthikeyan were seen hitting the streets outside cinema halls to dance and rejoice at the theatrical release of 'Prince'.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:00 IST
Elated fans celebrated Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince' release: Here's how they welcomed the film
Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince', which was released in theatres on Friday, has surpassed fans' expectations by conveying its fire and power to the audiences. The romantic comedy is a theme park full of all kinds of wild rides and fans just can't seem to stop raving about it.

Several elated fans of Sivakarthikeyan were seen hitting the streets outside cinema halls to dance and rejoice at the theatrical release of 'Prince'. Some of them even showcased their love for the star by pouring packets of milk on the movie's and the actor's posters.

Written and directed by Anudeep KV, 'Prince', is produced by Suniel Narang, D. Suresh Babu, and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions. Shot in Tamil and Telugu languages, apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj.

The movie was released along with Karthi's action thriller 'Sardar'. This is the second time films of the two stars have clashed at the Kollywood box office. Film buffs are eager to know which of the two will emerge as the Diwali winner this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022