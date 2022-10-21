Left Menu

Jason Katims' 'As We See It' canceled after season one

'As We See It' has been canceled at Amazon after season one. The eight-episode dramedy series had its January launch on the streaming platform.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:32 IST
Jason Katims' 'As We See It' canceled after season one
'As We See It' poster (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jason Katims' 'As We See It' has been canceled at Amazon after season one. According to Variety, the eight-episode dramedy series had its January launch on the streaming platform. Starring Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna, the sitcom was created by Jason Katims and was based on the Israeli television series 'On the Spectrum.'

According to Variety, the official description of the series followed, "Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." The autism spectrum is something that Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all claim to be a part of. The first season of the show presently has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned favorable reviews from reviewers when it initially appeared.

Through True Jack Productions, Katims worked as the showrunner and executive producer of "As We See It" in addition to writing the script. Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Danna Stern, and Jeni Mulein all contributed to the executive producer. For 'On the Spectrum,' Idisis and Shafferman collaborated. Executive producing and directing the first episode was Jesse Peretz. Universal Television, yes Studios in Israel, and Amazon Studios worked together to make the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022