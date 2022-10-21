Richa Chadha gets beau Ali Fazal's name tattooed on wrist

Richa and Ali are the talk of the town! The newlywed couple has been showered with a lot of love from their fans and social media users after their wedding celebrations' photos got out. They both keep giving us 'couple goals' every now and then. Talking about 'couple goals', Richa recently shared a photo of her 'Mehendi' covered hand on social media and we spotted a tattoo on her wrist that made us all go 'aww'!

Richa got Ali's name inked on her wrist and it's truly the cutest thing on the internet right now. Richa also has her parents' names inked on her wrist.

Richa and Ali, who fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Fukrey', have been legally married for 2.5 years. They recently held sangeet, Mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. The duo's Mumbai reception saw the presence of the who's who of Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Kusha Kapila, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mallika Dua, Sayani Gupta, Mini Mathur, Manoj Bajpayee, Shweta Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker, Esha Gupta and Taapsee Pannu among others.

On the work front, Richa is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series 'Mirzapur'. (ANI)

