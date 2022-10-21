CM announces tax exemption for 'Gandhada Gudi''

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced tax exemption for late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Kannada docudrama Gandhada Gudi which is based on protection and conservation of flora and fauna.This is said to the last film of the actor, who died of cardiac arrest in 2021 at the age of 46.Bommai, who participated in a pre-release event of the film here, said he is happy to participate in the event as it gives an impression that appu, as Puneeth was popularly known, is alive.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:07 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced tax exemption for late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Kannada docudrama 'Gandhada Gudi' which is based on protection and conservation of flora and fauna.

This is said to the last film of the actor, who died of cardiac arrest in 2021 at the age of 46.

Bommai, who participated in a pre-release event of the film here, said he is happy to participate in the event as it gives an impression that 'appu,' as Puneeth was popularly known, is alive. Puneeth Rajkumar had been popular as a child artiste and acted in several movies, but his works in the Kannada film industry subsequently made him remain in the hearts of people.

''For all of us Appu is alive,'' the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Film personalities of Kannada and other South Indian artistes like Yash, Ramesh Aravind, Sai Kumar, Siddharth, Suriya, and Sarathkumar, among others, attended the event. Puneeth's brothers Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members were present on the occasion.

'Gandhada Gudi' is directed by Amoghavarsha's PRK Productions, the home banner of the late actor and his wife Ashwini is the producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

