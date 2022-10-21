Left Menu

Charlie Cox credits 'Save Daredevil' social media campaign for character's MCU revival

During a recent interview, Charlie Cox talked about his comeback in the role of Daredevil, in MCU, after Netflix cancelled the show in 2018.

Actor Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has credited the 'Save Daredevil' social media campaign for the recent revival of his role as the blind superhero. According to Deadline, during an interview with Marvel.com, Cox talked about his comeback in the role of Daredevil after Netflix cancelled the show in 2018.

Recently, Daredevil appeared in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film and had a cameo in Disney+'s 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'. He will also be seen in the 'Daredevil: Born Again' series. "Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the 'Save Daredevil' campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I've met many of them, and they're such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd," Coz said, reported Deadline.

Expressing his love for the character, he added, "Daredevil is such an amazing character. It's been the great honour of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I've had such fun with it. It's changed my life irrevocably." "When the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we'd done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we'd had," continued the actor, as per Deadline. (ANI)

