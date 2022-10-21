Left Menu

Teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' unveiled

Into the Shadows' is out. The show stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen among others.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:53 IST
Poster of Breathe (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wait is over. On Friday, the makers of the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' unveiled its teaser. The teaser begins with glimpses of the previous season, including the murders and a long shot of the Ramleela in Delhi. The text on the screen says four down, implying at the four killings in the previous season. Then it says 'six to go'.

Sharing the teaser's link, Abhishek took to Instagram and wote, "Four down. Six to go. The shadows are about to turn darker. #BreatheIntoTheShadows, new season, Nov 9." The series is helmed by Mayank Sharma and written by Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. In addition to Bachchan and Sadh reprising their roles, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Nithya Menen will also appear in the series.

Aspirants' star Naveen Kasturia is also a part of the second season, which will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

