Tamil Nadu: It's Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' vs Karthi's 'Sardaar' this Diwali

South actors Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi's upcoming films 'Prince' and 'Sardar' are all set to clash at the box office. Check out which film, fans are more excited about.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 07:06 IST
Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Diwali 2022 has no release of leading actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Kamal Haasan. But this time the box office clash between two stars of the Tamil film industry, Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan is even more interesting. Whether it's Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam, fans were gearing up for many eagerly awaited movies for the Diwali season. Most of the films hit the big screens on Friday, October 21 ahead of the Diwali festival on October 24.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' releases on October 21 and will clash with Karthi's 'Sardaar' at the box office. The movie screens on October 21. A romantic comedy film directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame. Ukrainian model Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in the film, has made her Tamil debut with Prince Kamalakannan, a fan of actor Sivakarthikeyan, told to ANI, "Every year during Diwali festival we have been waiting for Sivakarthikeyan's film to release and this year it is Sivakarthikeyan's release for Diwali festival. "

Further, he said that "After Rajini, Kamal and MGR, Sivakarthikeyan film is expected by the audience during the festival. Sivakarthikeyan's film is a bigger celebration for us than Diwali." "Diwali will start for us after watching 'Prince'. It is our request that Sivakarthikeyan's film should be released on Diwali every year," said Suriya, another Sivakarthikeyan's fan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

