Left Menu

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame actor Ishita Raaj to play lead role in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next

Bollywood actor Ishita Raaj is all set to collaborate with the maker of 'Dream Girl' Raaj Shaandilyaa for an upcoming untitled project.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 07:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 07:11 IST
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame actor Ishita Raaj to play lead role in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next
Ishita Raaj (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ishita Raaj is all set to portray the lead role in the 'Dream Girl' director and producer Raaj Shandilya's next untitled film. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the news which he captioned, "RAAJ SHAANDILYAA - SANDEEP SINGH SIGN ISHITA. RAAJ... #PyaarKaPunchnama and #SonuKeTituKiSweety actress #IshitaRaaj will essay the role of a news anchor and narrator, who takes the story forward, in producers #RaajShaandilyaa and #SandeepSingh's new film, not titled yet. The film - based on a true event - begins shoot in Jan 2023 in #Maharashtra and #Bihar... Story by #SamKhan... Written by #AnilChoudhary, #ChaitanyaTulsyan and #SamKhan... Co-produced by #VimalKLahoti and #ZafarMehdi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj93hqNs2VV/ Produced by Raaj Shadiliyaa and Sandeep Singh, Ishita will be seen portraying the role of a news anchor and narrator and is based on a true story.

Previously, Ishita worked in famous films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in a romantic comedy film 'Yaaram' alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhant Kapoor.

Talking about her new project, the makers will begin shooting the film in January 2023 in Maharashtra and Bihar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022