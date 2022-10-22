'Rocket Gang' party track 'Nachoge to Bachoge' video song out now

Left Menu

Makers of the dance fantasy drama film 'Rocket Gang' unveiled the full video song of the party anthem track 'Nachoge to Bachoge.

22-10-2022
Makers of the upcoming dance fantasy film 'Rocket Gang' on Friday unveiled the full video of the party anthem 'Nachoge to Bachoge'. Taking to Instagram, Zee studios shared the video of the song which they captioned, "#RocketGang is here to spook you all with their fiery and swag-filled moves on the beats of #NachogeTohBachoge. Song out now; tune in. The movie is releasing on 11.11.22."

Sung by Anand Bhaskar, Sharvi Yadav and Talha Siddiqui, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. 'Rocket Gang' marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis and is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Backed by Zee Studios, 'Rocket Gang' star 'Student of the year 2' actor Aditya Seal and 'Kabir Singh' actor Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. Bosco Martis is a well-known Bollywood choreographer and has won a National award for his choreography in the song 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with his partner Caeser.

The duo has choreographed over 200 Bollywood songs, including the latest title track of Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film will face a big bollywood clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai'. (ANI)

