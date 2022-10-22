Dwayne Johnson surprises fans, visits theatre on 'Black Adam' opening night

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Thursday, surprised all his fans with his visit to a theatre on the opening night of his action film 'Black Adam'. Taking to Instagram, Dwayne shared a video which he captioned, "SURPRISE As promised, I flew all the way back home from SPAIN, so I could surprise fans on OPENING NIGHT OF BLACK ADAM. LOVE how people go from "wait, I recognize that voice" to "Is it? No it can't be..."To, HOLY SHIT!!! INCREDIBLE AUDIENCE REACTIONS to watching #BlackAdam HAPPY BLACK ADAM DAY!!! Enjoy the movie!~ dj."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_FMsVtCQV/ In the video, fans could be heard screaming with joy as they witness Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in front of them before the film.

Soon after the 'San Andreas' actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Black Adam Movie was awesome. Vfx was fantastic," a fan commented.

"I Never Heard That Louder scream in my entire life. Yea you know what I'm talking about that special moment. Movie Of The Year," another fan wrote. Well this is not the first time Dwayne surprise visited his fans.

'Black Adam' tells the origin story of the titular antihero, one of the most powerful metahumans of the DC universe. Dwayne Johnson portrays the strong anti-hero and sworn enemy of Shazam, who was played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin film and in the upcoming sequel, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," coming next year.

The super-hero cast incorporates Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. On its opening day 'Black Adam' received a lot of appreciation from the audience worldwide. (ANI)

