Bigg Boss 16: "Baap pe mat jana" Priyanka Choudhary to Manya Singh during midnight fight

After a fight with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahra Choudhary had a verbal spat with co-contestant Manya Singh in the 'Bigg Boss' house. Two groups locked horns in the latest episode about keeping the peace at night as some roommates tried to sleep. In the same room where Archana Gautam was attempting to sleep, Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur, and Saundarya Sharma were chatting and having a fun time, which disturbed Archana and she got up irritated and went out of the room to sleep on the sofa.

While Gautam tried to convince Archana to go back to her room and sleep, the others gathered in captain Shiv's room to continue the fun. 'Choti Sardarni' actor Nimrit got into mischievous mode as she planned to scare and disturb Archana and Priyanka's sleep. First Nimrit entered the room to scare Archana while she slept.

The talking and laughing loudly in the living area made Priyanka wake up and she asked the house members to lower their voices and let them sleep. But Nimrit and her group were in the other zone, and some of the boys including MC Stan entered Priyanka's room to scare her.

The 'Udariyaan' actor stepped out and started yelling at everyone, saying, "I will not let anyone sleep now. Shiv, is this your captaincy, there is no discipline? Chalo ab sab so ke dikhao." Manya intervened and was heard saying, "Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh," which irritated Priyanka further, "Mere baap pe mat jana kabhi. Main bata dungi mera baap mere liye kya hai, tumko bhi aur duniya ko bhi." When finally everyone tried to sleep, Archana took revenge creating noise with a plate and spoon, while berating them constantly.

People who were sleeping, such as Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan, got up and attempted to restore peace and tranquilly in the house. Check out a glimpse of the fight below:

Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', which premiered on October 1, also features Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and more as contestants. (ANI)

