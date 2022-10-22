Left Menu

Here's how 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR enjoyed Japan visit

RRR actors- Ram Charan and Jr NTR gives major friendship goals in the recent video.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 11:31 IST
Here's how 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR enjoyed Japan visit
Here's how 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR enjoyed Japan visit (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Charan gave a sneak peek into the time spent in Japan with his wife Upasana Konidela and 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Zanjeer' actor dropped a video featuring 'RRR' team.

In the video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen having a fun time on the road while walking hand-in-hand with their wives Upasana Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi. And their wives were seen holding red roses in their hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj-b2rTBOfY/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Together forever!! #rrr," along with heart emojis. As soon as the video was posted, the fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "It makes me happy to see you having fun and smiling. I wish to see this for the rest of your life." Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.Recently, 'RRR' fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the makers brought smiles to everyone's faces by applying RRR in 14 categories under the 'For your consideration' campaign. The makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note read on the official Instagram page of RRR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022