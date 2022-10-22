Left Menu

Angelina Jolie to play opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain directorial

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will essay the role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas in a biographical drama film to be directed by filmmaker Pabla Larrain.Titled Maria, the film is based on true accounts and written by Steven Knight of 4Peaky Blinders fame, as per entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.The story will reportedly relive and re-imagine the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of one of the worlds greatest opera singers during her final days in 1970s Paris.I take very seriously the responsibility to Marias life and legacy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:52 IST
Angelina Jolie to play opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain directorial
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will essay the role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas in a biographical drama film to be directed by filmmaker Pabla Larrain.

Titled ''Maria'', the film is based on true accounts and written by Steven Knight of 4''Peaky Blinders'' fame, as per entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The story will reportedly relive and re-imagine the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story” of the life of one of the world’s greatest opera singers during her final days in 1970s Paris.

''I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,'' Jolie said.

Larrain is known for helming biopics on famous personalities like Pablo Neruda (''Neruda''), Jacqueline Kennedy (''Jackie'') and Princess Diana (''Spencer'').

''Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream. To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift,'' the Chilean director said.

''Maria'' will be produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Pictures; Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company; and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

Jolie is currently working on her fifth film as a director -- ''Without Blood'', based on a novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. The movie stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022