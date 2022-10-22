Mandy Moore welcomes second baby with Taylor Goldsmith

Left Menu

Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb and an easierspeedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents, Moore wrote in her post along with photos of the baby.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:37 IST
Mandy Moore Image Credit: Wikipedia
''This is Us'' star Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child with husband-singer Taylor Goldsmith.

The 38-year-old actor shared the news of her second baby boy's birth in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Moore also revealed that she and Goldsmith have named the newborn Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

''Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),'' Moore wrote in her post along with photos of the baby. ''Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!'' she added.

Moore and Goldsmith, singer of the rock band Dawes, tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first son August in February 2021.

The actor had revealed her second pregnancy in June.

