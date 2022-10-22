Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in November

Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu-starrer “Thai Massage” will open in theatres countrywide on November 11, the producers announced on Saturday.

Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Window Seat Films, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

''The coming of age of a 70 year old man! #ThaiMassage a quirky family entertainer... Releasing in cinemas on 11th November 2022,'' Reliance Entertainment tweeted.

Billed as a family entertainer, “Thai Massage” is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read.

The film was previously set for release countrywide in August this year.

It marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for “Badhaai Ho”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and “Lootcase”, and Sharma of “Mirzapur” fame.

In addition to Rao and Sharma, “Thai Massage” also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

