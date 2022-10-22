Left Menu

Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in November

Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu-starrer Thai Massage will open in theatres countrywide on November 11, the producers announced on Saturday.Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Window Seat Films, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.The coming of age of a 70 year old man

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:42 IST
Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s ‘Thai Massage’ to release in November
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu-starrer “Thai Massage” will open in theatres countrywide on November 11, the producers announced on Saturday.

Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Window Seat Films, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

''The coming of age of a 70 year old man! #ThaiMassage a quirky family entertainer... Releasing in cinemas on 11th November 2022,'' Reliance Entertainment tweeted.

Billed as a family entertainer, “Thai Massage” is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read.

The film was previously set for release countrywide in August this year.

It marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for “Badhaai Ho”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and “Lootcase”, and Sharma of “Mirzapur” fame.

In addition to Rao and Sharma, “Thai Massage” also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022