Sharvari's Diwali ritual has a Maharashtrian connection

Sharvari, best known for her role in 'Bunty aur Babli 2', opened up about celebrating Maharashtrian ritual 'pahili pahat' on Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:55 IST
Sharvari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
True Maharashtrian at heart, actor Sharvari is looking forward to celebrating Marathi Diwali ritual 'pahili pahat' with her whole family. 'Pahili pahat' is a Maharashtrian ritual where the whole family sits together to have the first meal of the day before sunrise.

Speaking about the same, Sharvari said, "I love Diwali and the ritual of pahili pahat in which as a family we all wake-up before sunrise, use Utna (which is actually Multani mitti) as a scrub for one's skin, get ready in new Indian clothes, listen to some happy marathi songs about Diwali and have breakfast together." She added, "This breakfast is called faral which includes dishes like chiwda, chakli, shankarpale, karanji and many more savouries like that which are all cooked at home. I really look forward to this meal as we come together on a table as a family and the mood is very festive and celebratory. It feels like a new beginning. I also relish the wide spread of food and my favourite thing is chakli and shankarpale.As a kid I have always enjoyed faral and I appreciate it more so now, because everyone is busy in their own hectic schedules but on Diwali, we all come together and after faral take blessings from our elders."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut 'Bunty aur Babli 2' in 2021, is all set to announce her new projects very soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

