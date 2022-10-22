Arjun Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Parineeti Chopra

Left Menu

Wishes poured in for actor Parineeti Chopra on her 34th birthday on Saturday.

On the 34th birthday of Parineeti Chopra, bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor dropped a cute picture featuring the birthday girl.

In the picture, Parineeti was seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek, while later giving a goofy expression. The 'Ishaqzaade' co-star wrote, "Here's wishing a very happy birthday to my very first co-star and buddy in Bollywood, Joy AKA @parineetichopra." The actor continued, "May you reach the #Uunchai of success this year! Only love and luck for you, always."

Parineeti's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' Sidharth Malhotra shared a candid picture alongwith a caption, "Happy birthday pari, have the best year ahead, big love and hug." Ananya also posted an adorable picture from one of the party nights.

In the photo, Parineeti was seen posing in a black dress and the 'Gehraiyaan' actor wore a net black dress. Wishing the 'The Girl on the Train' actor, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest of dears! Wishing you top-quality fun today and every day." Madhuri Dixit also extended sweet birthday wishes to Parineeti.

Sharing the picture of herself and Pari, she wrote, " Happy Birthday Pari! Wishing you a year filled with special moments and love and light." Actor Athiya Shetty on the other hand posted a single picture of Parineeti on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday pariii, love and happiness for you always ."

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Code Name Tiragna' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film got a decent response at the box office. She will be seen in 'Uunchai' which is all set to release on November 11. (ANI)

