I'm really grateful to her: Matthew Perry credits 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston for helping with drinking problem

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry has credited his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston for trying to help him with his drinking problem.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:10 IST
Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Matthew Perry has credited his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston for trying to help him with his drinking problem. According to Deadline, in a trailer for a sit down with ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer, Perry recalled the time Aniston, whom he calls "Jenny", confronted him on his problem. "We know you're drinking," she said, Sawyer reminded Perry.

Confirming the incident, Perry said, "Imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I'm really grateful to her for that." Recently, Perry has been opening up about his struggles with addiction. The actor tells all in a new book, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir', which is set to come out November 1.

Earlier, Perry told People magazine when 'Friends' started, he was in the early stages of alcoholism. In the ensuing years, that problem grew worse to the point where four years ago, his colon burst from using opioids, reported Deadline. For two weeks the actor was in a coma along with being hospitalized for five and wore a colostomy bag for nine months.

In the trailer, Perry also told Sawyer that he also was once taking "55 Vicodin a day," as well as Methadone, Xanax and a full quart of vodka. "At the time, I should have been the toast of the town. Instead, I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers, and completely alone," said Perry, who claims he's sober now, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

