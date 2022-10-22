Anjas Mahotsav to celebrate Rajasthan's culture, art begins on October 29

The two-day Anjas Mahotsav to celebrate the rich tradition, culture and art of Rajasthan will begin on October 29 at Garh Govind in Jodhpur.

In its first edition, the two-day literary and cultural festival will bring together a plethora of genres and art forms of the state such as literature, theatre, academia, performing arts, music, films, arts and crafts, and various other intangible cultural practices, Sanjeev Saraf, the founder of Rekhta, said.

More than 100 speakers, artists, celebrities and litterateurs including Ila Arun, Shailesh Lodha, Ravi Jhankal, Arjun Deo Charan, Mame Khan, Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Nathulal Solanki, Meer Mukhthiar Ali, Mahesharam Meghwal, Bina Kak, Madhu Acharya, Barmer Boys, Rahgir, among others, would grace the occasion by their presence and participation, the Rekhta Foundation, which is organising the event, said in a statement.

Anjas is the first and the most comprehensive online repository of its kind in Rajasthani. So far, around 4,000 works of over 350 artists ranging from classical age poets like Chandbardai to modern age writers such as Vijaydan Detha have been updated, it said.

