Left Menu

Anjas Mahotsav to celebrate Rajasthan's culture, art begins on October 29

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 19:36 IST
Anjas Mahotsav to celebrate Rajasthan's culture, art begins on October 29
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day Anjas Mahotsav to celebrate the rich tradition, culture and art of Rajasthan will begin on October 29 at Garh Govind in Jodhpur.

In its first edition, the two-day literary and cultural festival will bring together a plethora of genres and art forms of the state such as literature, theatre, academia, performing arts, music, films, arts and crafts, and various other intangible cultural practices, Sanjeev Saraf, the founder of Rekhta, said.

More than 100 speakers, artists, celebrities and litterateurs including Ila Arun, Shailesh Lodha, Ravi Jhankal, Arjun Deo Charan, Mame Khan, Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Nathulal Solanki, Meer Mukhthiar Ali, Mahesharam Meghwal, Bina Kak, Madhu Acharya, Barmer Boys, Rahgir, among others, would grace the occasion by their presence and participation, the Rekhta Foundation, which is organising the event, said in a statement.

Anjas is the first and the most comprehensive online repository of its kind in Rajasthani. So far, around 4,000 works of over 350 artists ranging from classical age poets like Chandbardai to modern age writers such as Vijaydan Detha have been updated, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022