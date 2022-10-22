Eminent Vaishnav scholar dead

Left Menu

Eminent Vaishnav scholar and Barpeta Sattra's Sattradhikar Basistha Deva Sarma died on Saturday at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), family sources said.

He was 84. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

He was suffering from various old age ailments and had been admitted to the GMCH on October 15.

An expert on various facets of Sattriya culture, Sarma was awarded the prestigious 'Srimanta Sankardeva Award' and was bestowed several other honors.

He had visited several countries and performed there.

He started his career as a school teacher and was elected 'Deka' (junior) Sattradhikar in 1993. In 2007 he was elected the Bureau Sattradhikar of Barpeta sattra (Vaishnav monastery).

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi in his condolence message said that Sarma was a spiritual leader and an erudite Vaishnav scholar who worked for the promotion of Sattriya culture. ''His death is a huge loss for the socio-cultural and spiritual arena of the state but his legacy will continue to be a source of inspiration for the generations to come,'' the governor said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his condolence message said that the 'Burha' Sattradhikar has left an invaluable contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of Assam.

''His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society and I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul'', he said.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal in his message said that the passing away of the Sattradhikar is a big loss to the state.

''We are extremely saddened at his death,'' Ajmal said.

The chief minister has directed the authorities to conduct the last rites of the Sattradhikar with full state honours at Barpeta on Sunday.

