Alec Baldwin remembers late 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, when a prop gun held by star Alec Baldwin fired, killing Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:28 IST
Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin recently remembered the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on her first death anniversary. According to Deadline, Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, when a prop gun held by star Alec Baldwin fired, killing Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.

Taking to Instagram, Baldwin posted a photo of Hutchins with the caption, "One year ago today..." The date and location of the Hutchins photo were unclear. 'Rust' was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe, NM. Hutchins' anniversary comes two weeks after a settlement was reached by Baldwin and the Hutchins estate, which filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February.

The settlement included naming Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's husband, as an EP for 'Rust'. The indie Western is scheduled to resume filming early next year, as per Deadline. A statement from Matthew Hutchins when the settlement was announced indicated he has come to terms with Halyna's death.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame. All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," he stated. The Santa Fe District Attorney's office also released a statement today saying it is still waiting for sheriff's report before deciding on charges.

The long-awaited final report is expected to be delivered to the local District Attorney before the end of the month, well-placed sources tell us, as per sources, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

