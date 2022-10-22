2023 Golden Globes to get no press conferences from Hollywood Foreign Press

Press conferences for any movies or TV shows eligible for January's Golden Globe Awards will not be held by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said the group on Friday. According to Deadline, in early 2021, the practice of Globes press conferences conducted exclusively for HFPA members came under the microscope amid revelations in a Los Angeles Times expose that detailed multiple shortcomings at the organization around diversity and transparency.

Instances of being subjected to intrusive questions were shared by actors. Due to this, they felt uncomfortable at the press conference, which had been considered mandatory for anyone who wanted a shot at winning. By the end of 2021, the HFPA signalled a shift when a proposal for reform was announced by the then-interim CEO Todd Boehly.

Deadline reported that it included language that press conferences would no longer be required. She added that HFPA press conferences were never a requirement for Golden Globe consideration. The upcoming 80th edition Golden Globes will be live on NBC after a year's hiatus owing to the HFPA overall. Nominations for the 2023 Globes will be revealed on December 12, with the awards ceremony on January 10 at the Beverly Hilton.

The changes for next year's awards include increasing and diversifying voting membership and amending its bylaws, the HFPA board last month approved the continuation of rules implemented for last year's pared-down awards-giving, including that there would be no mandatory movie screenings, and that submissions of movies and TV programs will remain voluntary for eligibility, as per Deadline. (ANI)

