Taylor Swift reacts to her studio album 'Midnights' breaking single-day streaming record

Spotify announced that Taylor Swift's LP 'Midnights' is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform's history.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 23:37 IST
Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift reacted after her 10th album 'Midnights' broke a major record less than 24 hours after its release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, Spotify announced that Swift's LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform's history.

Taking to Twitter, Swift re-shared the news and wrote, "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" Swift's 13-track album was accompanied by a '3 am Edition' that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, speaking about the record in two paragraphs displayed across a promotional photo posted to social media, she wrote, "We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't -- right this minute -- about to make some fateful life-altering mistake." Swift has soared past previous record-holder Bad Bunny, whose 'Un Verano Sin Ti' had 183 million day-one streams in September of 2021. The feeding frenzy on the Swift album started right at midnight, as Spotify crashed in some locations, according to Downdetector, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

