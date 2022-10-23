Sex Education Season 4 may not fulfill Maeve & Otis' dream

Sex Education Season 4 is officially filming underway. We are a step closer to the release of the Netflix hit coming-of-age drama. Meanwhile, the series has lost several stars and introduces some new faces including Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy as Mr. Molloy, Thaddea Graham as Doctor Who, Marie Reuther as Kamikaze and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 3 ended with cliffhangers. The students of Moordale High school have grown up, and the institution is going to shut down as the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Adam enters a dog agility competition. Lily is quite famous nowadays, and fans are asking for her autograph. Hope is removed from her position. After receiving the test result, Jean is shocked. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Several changes in the plot are expected in the fourth season of Sex Education as several stars have left the hit show. As several relationships evolve in different situations but Maeve and Otis' dream romance remains the center of the plotline. It seems Sex Education season 4 won't be able to fulfill their dream, and hopefully, series needs another season to resolve it, predicted Screerant.

Emma Mackey confirms that Maeve has to reduce her role in the upcoming outing. Moreover, according to Season 4 's synopsis, Otis and Eric will take admitted into a new academic institution where they will try to settle. Maeve will be busy studying abroad and experiencing new adventures.

Emma Mackey said to Radio Times about the possible storylines of Sex Education Season 4. "It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more character. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently," she said.

"But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back. And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Here's how Netflix describes Sex Education Season 4 of Sex Education: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."

The premiere date for Sex Education 4 has yet to be announced. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Succession Season 4 team filming in Norway: Know more about the location & storyline