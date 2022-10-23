Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Bosnian woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition Nada Rudan is most relaxed when painting, a skill she discovered at the age of 87 and culminating this summer in an exhibition of her artwork - to mark her 100th birthday.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bosnian woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition

Nada Rudan is most relaxed when painting, a skill she discovered at the age of 87 and culminating this summer in an exhibition of her artwork - to mark her 100th birthday. Bosnian native Rudan says she started to paint at a late age to keep herself busy and now finds the days are often too short to fit in everything she planned to do. Her daily routine is to paint for three hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, when she is at home.

Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week. The incident unfolded when Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper, drove up to the home in Longmeadow while deputies were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice, the sheriff's department said in a statement on Wednesday.

