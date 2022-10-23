Left Menu

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shared heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani extend heartfelt greetings on Dhanteras
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Saturday, took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras. Kartik dropped a picture on his Instagram which he captioned, "Happy Dhanteras."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkBRhr3NYk6/ In the picture, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a selfie picture in which he could be seen bending forward in front of the puja thaali.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor donned a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. Soon after Kartik dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"your smile is so sweet," a fan commented. "May the festival of Dhanteras brighten your heart and home with happiness fill it sparkles and success wish a very Dhanteras sir," another fan wrote.

Apart from him, actor Kiara Advani shared a selfie on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Happy Dhanteras." In the picture, the 'Kabir Singh' actor could be seen posing with her friends in ethnic attires.

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. Literally, Dhanteras means 'Dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

He will also be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Kiara on the other hand will be next seen in Karan Johar's next 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

