Jimmy Sheirgill's next 'Aazam' first look poster out now

Rise of a new Don' was unveiled on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 06:31 IST
Jimmy Sheirgill's next 'Aazam' first look poster out now
Jimmy Sheirgill (Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming film 'Aazam: Rise of a new Don' unveiled the first look poster of actor Jimmy Sheirgill on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Jimmy Shergill shared the first look poster which he captioned, "JIMMY SHEIRGILL: 'AAZAM' FIRST LOOK POSTER... On the auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras, the makers of #Aazam: #RiseOfANewDon unveil #FirstLook poster... Stars #JimmySheirgill, #AbhimanyuSingh and #IndraneilSengupta... Directed by #ShravanTiwari... Produced by #MBShyani... In 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkATDqPMb2z/ Helmed by Shrayan Tiwari, the film also casts Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta in prominent roles and is all set to release in 2023.

The 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' actor also dropped the poster on his account. Soon after the poster got unveiled fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Lara Dutta commented, "Good luck." "Gajab sir g.. bemisaal actor h ap.. maachis se le kr aaj tk gajab performance hmesha...," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Really a talented actor.... every movie with an ethical message...... love you sir." In the first look poster, the actor could be seen with a moustache look. Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Jimmy was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Shareek 2' which received positive responses from the audience. Jimmy was also as part of some super hit Bollywood films like 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster', 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Maachis', 'Mohabbatein' and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

