Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'

Epic action-adventure fantasy film ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, the makers announced on Sunday.

Director Ayan Mukerji took to his official Instagram account to share the update, a day ahead of Diwali.

''From Nov. 4th, Brahmastra begins a new journey as it becomes available for Streaming on Disney+Hotstar!'' the writer-filmmaker wrote.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, the events of ''Brahmastra'' are set during the festival of lights.

The story follows Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and ends up discovering his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Bachchan).

Ayan said the team has continued to further polish and add a few ''subtle things'' to ''Brahmastra'', which took over a decade to be completed, post its September 9 release as they wanted the audiences to experience the film ''afresh''.

''We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers... added a few subtle things to the movie... and I am excited for Brahmastra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner !!! Happy Diwali Everyone!!!'' he added.

One of this year's most successful Hindi films, ''Brahmastra'' has earned Rs 425 crore worldwide in gross box collections since its debut. The film is backed by Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

In a statement, the director also expressed his gratitude to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support.

''Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. ''With the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families,'' added Ayan.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues with many praising Mukerji for his vision to create a homegrown universe of Hindu gods on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises from Marvel Studios and DC.

''Brahmastra'' has been a special journey for him, said Ranbir, adding it has been ''a once-in-a-lifetime experience'' of creating India's original new cinematic universe with his friend and frequent collaborator Ayan.

''The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest OTT platform in India, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country,'' the actor said.

As an actor, Alia said she is ''honoured'' to be part of such a grand vision.

''It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring Brahmastra closer to fans with the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022: once again, Brahmastra is now yours!'' she said.

''Disney+ Hotstar is the home of superheroes and we are delighted to welcome the incredible Astraverse to our platform! Brahmastra is the biggest Bollywood hit of the year and we can't wait to bring it to fans this November!!'' added Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Also starring Mouni Roy along with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos, ''Brahmastra'' was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Mukerji had previously said ''Dev'', the second part of the envisioned ''Brahmastra'' trilogy, is in the works.

