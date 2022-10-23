Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates as New York City declares public school holiday on Diwali

The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. She noted people have said that there is simply not enough room in the New York City School calendar to have a Diwali school holiday.This week, Rajkumar introduced a legislation in the state capital that makes room for Diwali in the school calendar.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:32 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates as New York City declares public school holiday on Diwali
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is ''crying tears of joy'' after Diwali was declared a public school holiday in New York City.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Diwali will be a public school holiday in the city starting 2023.

''After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters,'' Priyanka, now based out of Los Angeles, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night.

As a teenager, Priyanka had moved to the US for studies where she lived with her aunt. She attended schools in Newton, Massachusetts, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a stop in Queens, New York.

The 40-year-old actor also posted a video of Jenifer Rajkumar, the first South Asian-American woman ever to be elected to a state office in New York, from an event where she was joined by Adams.

There were growing calls by the Hindu community in New York City to declare Diwali a school holiday given the hundreds of thousands of Indians living in the area.

Once the legislation goes through, Diwali will be a school holiday in the City of New York starting next year.

At the event on Thursday, Adams had said that by declaring Diwali a holiday in New York City public schools, "we wanted to send a loud and clear message to the countless number of people who acknowledge this period of time of celebration.'' "At the same time, this is an educational moment because when we acknowledge Diwali, we are going to encourage children to learn about Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the festival of lights, and how to turn the light on within yourself," he had said.

Rajkumar had said she is proud to say that "our time has come. The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights." She noted people have said that there is simply not enough room in the New York City School calendar to have a Diwali school holiday.

This week, Rajkumar introduced a legislation in the state capital that makes room for Diwali in the school calendar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022