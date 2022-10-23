Left Menu

Mumbai: Chemical test reveals presence of toxic substances in firecrackers

The organisation along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board MPCB had tested noise levels of firecrackers and found that they all fell within the permissible decibel limit of 120, the foundations convener Sumaira Abdulali said.However, a test that the organisation conducted independently revealed the presence of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, sulphur, barium and chlorine in firecrackers, she said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:58 IST
Mumbai: Chemical test reveals presence of toxic substances in firecrackers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Awaaz Foundation has written to the police and Maharashtra government after a chemical test revealed the presence of highly toxic substances in firecrackers.

The NGO had on Thursday conducted separate tests to assess noise levels and presence of chemicals in firecrackers. The organisation along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had tested noise levels of firecrackers and found that they all fell within the permissible decibel limit of 120, the foundation's convener Sumaira Abdulali said.

However, a test that the organisation conducted independently revealed the presence of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, sulphur, barium and chlorine in firecrackers, she said. ''For the first time since we started testing in 2008 all crackers have fallen within permissible decibel limit of 120. The maximum was 114 from a series of 10,000 crackers,'' Abdulali said.

Awaaz Foundation analysed the chemical contents of commonly available firecrackers and found substances banned by the Supreme Court, including barium in several of them, she said.

In 2021, the presence of barium was openly displayed on the packaging of firecrackers. However, this year, none of the boxes mentioned the presence of barium, she said.

The Supreme Court had last year expressed serious concerns about the effects of hazardous chemicals on people's health. It had placed on record Awaaz Foundation's findings in its order passed in October last year, the NGO official said.

The Apex court had stated, "We again reiterate the directions issued by this court earlier reproduced hereinabove including banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers, manufacturing and selling joined firecrackers and other directions issued by this Court reproduced hereinabove. We direct all the States as well as Union Territories to see that the directions issued earlier by this Court and issued by this Court today are strictly complied with in its true spirit and in toto.'' Any lapse on the part of the state governments, state agencies and Union Territories shall be viewed very seriously, the court had stated in the order and added that concerned authorities in the states will be held personally liable if it is found that any banned firecrackers are manufactured, sold and used in any particular area.

The organisation has submitted the report to the police and state government and appealed to them to ensure that no firecrackers containing chemicals banned by the Supreme Court were distributed, sold or used in Maharashtra at any time, Abdulali said.

''For the first time since we started testing firecrackers for noise levels in 2008, all crackers have fallen within the permissible decibel limit of 120. The maximum was 114 db,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022