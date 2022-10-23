Left Menu

Robbie Coltrane died due to multiple organ failure

PTI | London | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 14:32 IST
Robbie Coltrane died due to multiple organ failure
Robbie Coltrane Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scottish star Robbie Coltrane passed away due to multiple organ failure, according to UK media reports.

Coltrane, popular for featuring in film franchises like ''Harry Potter'' and ''James Bond'', died on October 14 at the age of 72 at a hospital in his native Scotland.

The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to his death certificate as quoted by news website The Independent.

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for essaying the role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the ''Harry Potter'' franchise.

He also appeared as Valentin Zukovsky, a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers ''GoldenEye'' and ''The World Is Not Enough''.

News of the actor's death led to tributes from the world of cinema, including his ''Harry Potter'' co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022