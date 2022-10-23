Robbie Coltrane died due to multiple organ failure

Scottish star Robbie Coltrane passed away due to multiple organ failure, according to UK media reports.

Coltrane, popular for featuring in film franchises like ''Harry Potter'' and ''James Bond'', died on October 14 at the age of 72 at a hospital in his native Scotland.

The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to his death certificate as quoted by news website The Independent.

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for essaying the role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the ''Harry Potter'' franchise.

He also appeared as Valentin Zukovsky, a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers ''GoldenEye'' and ''The World Is Not Enough''.

News of the actor's death led to tributes from the world of cinema, including his ''Harry Potter'' co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

