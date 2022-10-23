Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 14:37 IST
Drake & 21 Savage announce joint album 'Her Loss'
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage will be coming out with their new collaborative album.

Titled 'Her Loss', the album will be released on October 28, the duo revealed in the new music video for “Jimmy Cooks'', the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album 'Honestly, Nevermind'. In the Mahfuz Sultan-directed music clip, the title and release date for the new album appears midway.

Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like “Knife Talk'' from Drake’s album 'Certified Lover Boy' and “Mr. Right Now'' from 21 and Metro Boomin’s album 'Savage Mode II'.

Their other collaborations include tracks “Sneakin'” and “Issa''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

