'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed

Robbie Coltrane, who played the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the superhit franchise and passed away at the of 72 on October 14, had been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:46 IST
Late Robbie Coltrane (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The cause of death for the late 'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the superhit franchise, has finally been revealed. According to Deadline, multiple UK reports tell that Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure.

His death certificate also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. The 'Harry Potter' star had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Following Coltrane's death on October 14, his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages.

Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley wrote on Instagram, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie." In a statement to Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe also remembered him. It read, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban', when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

Coltrane was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He took up stand-up comedy in Edinburgh clubs and changed his last name in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to act in London. (ANI)

