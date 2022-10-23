Left Menu

Kanye West says he pitched the concept for 'Django Unchained' to Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Foxx

Kanye West has aid that he was the one who originally pitched the story of 'Django Unchained' to director Quentin Tarantino and actor-singer Jamie Foxx.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:40 IST
Kanye West (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rapper and record producer Kanye West, who recently courted controversy by making antisemitic statements, has now claimed that the Academy Award-winning movie 'Django Unchained' was his idea. According to Deadline, while talking to Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', West stated that he was the one who originally pitched the story of 'Django Unchained' to director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx.

West and Foxx have previously worked together on 2005's song 'Gold Digger'; for its music video, the singer and songwriter pitched Foxx and Tarantino a slavery-themed story, as per the outlet. "Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where - actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for 'Gold Digger' and then Tarantino turned it into a film," the rapper said, reported Deadline.

West claimed that in the end, the music video for 'Gold Digger' didn't go with the idea he had. 'Unchained' is a 2012 revisionist Western film about a freed slave (Foxx) who teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to free his wife from slavery.

This claim from West comes after he posted on Twitter and Instagram messages that were antisemitic following criticism of his appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson. As per Deadline, following the continued hate speech, there's mounting pressure for businesses to stop giving him a platform with Balenciaga severing ties with West recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

