Left Menu

Rajasthan: Growing urbanisation takes toll on Mandana paintings

Fortunately, the art is still surviving in remote rural areas where concrete houses are not being constructed, she adds.However, there are some women artists who are trying to preserve the art for future generations.Koshaliya Devi Sharma 81 of Baran city has painted over 140 Mandana designs on wooden boards, of which 100 were preserved by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage INTACH in its central library.Koshaliya Devi also sang folklore attached with various Mandana designs and these were recorded by INTACH for its collection.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:00 IST
Rajasthan: Growing urbanisation takes toll on Mandana paintings
  • Country:
  • India

Once a popular folk art, Mandana designs that used to adorn mud walls of homes in rural Rajasthan are quickly disappearing. Reason: The rapid urbanisation with the construction of concrete houses.

Mandana designs are mainly drawn on mud smeared walls with white lime liquid called ''khadiya'' by rural women on auspicious occasions like Diwali, Holi, birth and wedding ceremonies.

The designs include pointed stars, six-petal flowers, lotus and swastika.

Sita Devi Sharma (85) says the folk art that was once used to decorate walls and doorsteps disappeared as people started constructing concrete houses at her Talwas village, around 30 km away from Bundi.

There is hardly a single Mandana painting drawn on house walls in the village now as locals have constructed concrete houses and buy wallpapers and wall paintings for decoration, says Sita Devi’s son and village development committee member Mulchand Sharma.

Another Mandana artist, Bhagwati Saxena of Bundi too expressed disappointment over the disappearance of the ages-old art form. Fortunately, the art is still surviving in remote rural areas where concrete houses are not being constructed, she adds.

However, there are some women artists who are trying to preserve the art for future generations.

Koshaliya Devi Sharma (81) of Baran city has painted over 140 Mandana designs on wooden boards, of which 100 were preserved by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in its central library.

Koshaliya Devi also sang folklore attached with various Mandana designs and these were recorded by INTACH for its collection. Besides, she has also set up Rajasthan School of Mandana Art, where at least 26 women are currently being imparted training under the supervision of Koshaliya Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022