Prez Murmu greets people on Diwali, says it is an occasion to strengthen mutual cooperation, harmony

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens on Diwali and said the festival is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:10 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens on Diwali and said the festival is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

''Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity,'' she said. The festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony, the president said.

The light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of our inner and outer ignorance, she said in her message on the eve of Diwali.

''On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,'' Murmu said.

May energy and light spread in our lives like a Diya, she said.

''May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our tradition of 'Subh' and 'Labh','' the statement quoting the president said.

