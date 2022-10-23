Aubrey Plaza recounts going "full method" for audition of 'Scream 4'

Hollywood actor Aubrey Plaza recently revealed that she ended up going "full method" for her 'Scream 4' audition which made her feel she "looked insane" to the late filmmaker Wes Craven. According to Deadline, during an interview with Hits Radio, she recalled "One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for like the Scream remake or something. They told me, 'You're going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer' or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, 'Alright, I'm gonna dress like the killer.'"

Plaza was best known at the time for her 'Parks and Recreation' role of April Ludgate. The actor recounted her audition where Plaza said she "looked terrible." "I was really frumpy because I thought, I'm a murderer and then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane," she continued, reported Deadline.

Plaza added, "And they were like, 'The whole point is that we're not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.' Anyway, I blew that one. Didn't make it very far." Reflecting upon the incident, she said, "I went full method and it was bad, really bad idea."

The role that Plaza presumably auditioned for was the one that ended up going to Emma Roberts, who in the movie played the role of Sidney's (Neve Campbell) cousin. 'Scream' got a further movie made in 2022 and a sixth instalment has also been confirmed but without its original star Campbell, as per Deadline. (ANI)

