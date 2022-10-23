Your determination is mind boggling: Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's performance post India's T20 win against Pakistan

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's splendid performance during India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, saying, "I have just watched the best match of my life." The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of Virat from the match.

Pouring her heart out in the caption, she wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room." "One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

While the post garnered more than a lakh likes within half an hour of being shared, it also got several congratulatory comments. However, the one that caught the eye was none other than Virat himself, who thanked Anushka by writing, "Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkDnA-npJi9/ 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India pulled off a miracle four-wicket triumph over Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Meanwhile, Anushka is in Kolkata for the 'Chakda Xpress' shoot, the film which marks the actor's comeback after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

