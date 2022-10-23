Values inculcated by Lord Ram inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Ram's rule was the inspiration behind his government's ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' motto, as he spent an evening in Ayodhya where lakhs of ''diyas'' lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park. He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.

Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020. Earlier in the week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple here, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the construction work.

Modi also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said ''The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (collective effort, inclusive growth).'' The PM said Lord Ram's ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the ''courage to achieve the most difficult goals''.

''It is the duty of all of us to follow the ideals of Lord Ram. We have to live his ideals continuously and apply them in life,'' he said.

Asserting that a picture of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Mother Sita is inscribed on the original copy of the Constitution, he said, ''That is another guarantee of our constitutional rights.'' He, however, stressed that more the resolve of performing duties is strengthened, the more the concept of Ram Rajya will be realised.

''Ram does not leave anyone behind, Ram never turns away from his duties,'' he said.

''We will have to reiterate our resolve. We have to learn as much as we can from Shri Ram,'' he said.

The prime minister also said he got the deity's ''darshan'' due to his blessings.

''I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,'' he said referring to the Deepotsav celebrations.

Without taking any name, Modi said, ''There was a time when even talking about Ram and our culture and civilisation was avoided. The existence of Ram in this country was questioned.'' ''What was the result this? Our religious, cultural places and cities were left behind in development. When we used to come here at Ram Ghat in Ayodhya, we used to feel sad to see the plight. Narrow and filthy streets of Kashi disturbed us.'' Referring to efforts being made by his government to preserve the spiritual heritage, he said, ''In the past eight years, the country has broken these shackles of inferiority complex. We have put forward a holistic vision of development of India's pilgrim places.'' Modi said new schemes worth thousands of crores have been started for the development of Ayodhya.

''Today, Ayodhya is a reflection of the golden chapter of India's cultural rejuvenation,'' he said.

''Roads are being developed, intersections and ghats are being beautified. The development of Ayodhya is touching new dimensions. Along with the Ayodhya railway station, a world-class airport will also be constructed. The entire region will get the benefit of connectivity and international tourism,'' he added.

The prime minister also said India faced a number of dark ages, from the medieval times to the modern age. While the sun had set on major civilisations, India’s lamp continued to glow and give light, he asserted.

He recalled that every Indian stood up with a lamp in the same spirit during the COVID-19 and the world was a witness to India's fight against the pandemic. ''India came out of every darkness in the past and spread the light,'' he said.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ''With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the programme of Deepotsav was started six years ago and people here associated themselves with it.''.

He said the Ram Rajya doesn't mean a religious state but ''representing sentiments of 135 crore people and realising the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat''.

This was the sixth edition of Deepotsav, organised every year by the Yogi Adityanath government the day before Diwali. Around 15.76 lakh diyas were lit on the banks of the Saryu during the celebrations, a Guinness World Record.

As the evening set in, the illuminated area around Ram ki Paidi wore a festive look with people seen clicking photographs and making videos.

PM Modi also performed an ''aarti'' of the Saryu. He witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show and a grand musical laser show, which depicted various events from the epic Ramayan. A bhajan, ''Thumak Chalat Ram Chandra'', by Lata Mangeshkar, was also played.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath on his arrival.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an ''aarti''. Artistes enacting the roles of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita descended from a ''pushpak vimana'', a helicopter, at the Ram Katha Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)